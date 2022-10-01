A Dubuque sex offender and his now-wife were arrested Friday on child endangerment charges because they allegedly are living together with her child, despite prohibitions against doing so.
Tobey J. Hines, 38, and Christina A. Roberts, 36, both of 807 Wilson Ave., were arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on warrants charging child endangerment. Hines also was arrested on a warrant charging sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense.
Court documents state that on Aug. 23, Hines reported to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department that he was living at 807 Wilson with his then-girlfriend, Roberts, and that Roberts’ 5-year-old was living with her grandmother. But both grandmothers of the child confirmed that the child was not living with them. Roberts eventually admitted that Hines lived with her and the child. Roberts knows that Hines is a registered sex offender.
On Aug. 31, Hines was advised again that he could not live with a child, and he reported that he would move. On Sept. 3, he reported having moved to a new address, and on Sept. 9, he reported moving again to a different location.
But an Iowa Department of Human Services investigator received a tip later in the month that Hines still lived with Roberts and the child. Interviewed at school on Sept. 21, the child reported living with Roberts and Hines and that they had gotten married.
Records indicate that Roberts and Hines were married on Sept. 16, and both said they got married so they could live together. Neighbors reported that Hines continued to live at 807 Wilson.
Hines, then 19, was convicted in Dubuque County in 2004 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl age 14 to 17.