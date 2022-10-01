A Dubuque sex offender and his now-wife were arrested Friday on child endangerment charges because they allegedly are living together with her child, despite prohibitions against doing so.

Tobey J. Hines, 38, and Christina A. Roberts, 36, both of 807 Wilson Ave., were arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on warrants charging child endangerment. Hines also was arrested on a warrant charging sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense.

Tags

Recommended for you