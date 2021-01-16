Police said a man already facing seven theft-related charges in recent months was arrested Thursday in Dubuque on seven more.
Joshua W. Jentz, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque County Jail on warrants charging two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that Jentz broke into four storage units at Bluff Side Mini Storage, 10699 Collision Drive, on Nov. 23. In total, he took $7,555 worth of property.
Including these new charges, Jentz has been charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and four counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief for unrelated incidents since Nov. 3.
In total, Jentz has stolen $11,924 worth of items since that time, according to court documents.