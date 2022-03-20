A new group of Dubuque Community Schools administrators, staff and community members is working on a comprehensive suicide prevention and intervention plan for the district.
The coalition had its first of three planned meetings this month. Its main goal is to evaluate, update and more formally compile the district’s protocols for responding to students who show suicidal tendencies.
Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services, said it has been at least a decade since these protocols were evaluated. Horstman is leading the coalition, whose approximately 15 members include school resource officers, counselors, nurses and principals, as well as a licensed psychiatrist, a mental health nurse practitioner and a parent.
District counselors are reporting that more students are experiencing anxiety and suicidal thoughts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horstman said.
“We are hearing about increased anxiety, hopelessness that the pandemic will ever end and all of the risk factors that contribute to suicide,” she said.
It’s a trend that has been borne out across the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that from March to October 2020, mental-health-related emergency department visits increased 24% for those ages 5 to 11 and 31% for those ages 12 to 17, compared with 2019 data.
Additionally, from Feb. 21 to March 20, 2021, emergency department visits related to suspected suicide attempts were 50.6% higher among girls ages 12 to 17 than during the same period in 2019.
“Over the course of COVID, I’ve seen an increase of people coming in and seeking help across all ages, particularly youth,” said Michael Peroski, a psychiatrist with Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque and a member of the suicide prevention coalition.
Horstman said teachers might notice warning signs of suicide in a student’s writing, art, behavior or conversations. Under current protocol, staff will physically take that student to the school counselor, who will contact parents, help develop a safety plan and direct the family to relevant community resources, if needed.
She said the coalition is discussing whether those steps need to be enhanced. Members also will discuss district suicide prevention curricula, professional development requirements and potential implementation of a suicide screening assessment in schools.
“When we finish the discussions, I would like to write a policy to take to the school board in terms of a comprehensive suicide prevention, postvention and intervention plan,” Horstman said.
That plan then would be written into an online manual, which would be accessible to all district staff and easily updated.
Peroski said that by ensuring all district staff are aware of the protocol and reporting process, students’ brain health concerns and warning signs for self-harm or suicide are less likely to fly under the radar.
“Oftentimes, the bits and pieces of information are out there that could have told us the story of where we were headed,” he said. “ … Being more mindful about having a process can help prevent these things from happening.”
The coalition will meet twice more before the conclusion of the school year and might meet once every two to three years moving forward to reevaluate district policies and progress.
Horstman said the coalition’s current work is funded by COVID-19 relief dollars with a grant awarded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief II Fund.
Other area districts also have taken steps to increase awareness of youth suicide risks and to provide brain health support for students.
At the beginning of the school year, Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green joined Sources of Strength, a comprehensive wellness program that focuses on suicide prevention and touches on issues such as substance abuse and violence.
Superintendent John Costello said some high school students and staff have attended trainings through Sources of Strength, learning about suicide warning signs and how to support their peers and encourage them to reach out for help.
“There are a lot of warning signs that sometimes people don’t always pick up on,” he said. “Through this training, our students and our staff try to find more ways to be supportive.”
In Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District, staff are trained to never leave a student alone if he or she shows signs of self-harm and to immediately contact a mental health professional, Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
The district emphasizes social-emotional health through its Leader in Me student leadership program and ongoing professional development for staff. Hoover noted that district leaders recently finished a training with staff related to brain health and mental well-being.
“Through the programs that we’re currently involved with, as well as the trainings we’re giving our staff, that’s how we make it a priority and let everyone know that we feel that the mental health of not just our staff, but also our students, is important,” Hoover said.