MANCHESTER, Iowa — A well-known Manchester family whose military service runs from pre-WWI to the Vietnam era will be added to the Freedom is Not Free Veterans Memorial this spring.
Manchester resident Steve Billhorn remembers his family’s service, beginning with his maternal grandfather, Miles Utley, who served under General John “Black Jack” Pershing in the Pancho Villa Expedition in 1916, before serving in WWI.
As a child, Billhorn said he spent a lot of time with his maternal grandfather and grandmother. “I stayed overnight with them quite often when I was in junior high. They lived just past St. Mary’s School in Manchester. I never heard any stories of his service or experience. He didn’t talk about it, at least not to the grandchildren.”
Billhorn believes his grandfather was hard of hearing as a result of his WWI experience.
“I’m pretty sure that was a result of the artillery. The only thing I ever saw of him from his time in the Army was a large photograph of his company, at least 300 soldiers in front of a barracks.”
Miles Utley was a painter of houses and barns, living to age 80. He’s buried in Oakland Cemetery.
Miles’ brother, Harry G. Utley, is a bit more of a mystery to Billhorn, knowing only that he served as sheriff of Delaware County for a time.
“I know nothing of him and can’t find much. I can’t even find where he is buried. I never knew him.”
Victor Billhorn was Steve Billhorn’s father. He married Miles Utley’s daughter and served in the Army near the end of WWII.
“He went into the Army in February and took basic training in Texas. He was mustered out in late August 1945 because he was a farmer and had a family.”
Steve Billhorn, who was born in May 1945, said his father didn’t meet him until he returned home in August or September.
“Mom and I lived with Miles and my grandmother Grace down on West Butler Street. Mom didn’t really talk too much about that time. I’m sure it was hard, but everybody had it tough during the war. Dad was never overseas, but he knew guys who were and didn’t like to talk about it.”
Harry Utley, Miles’ son and Steve Billhorn’s uncle, served in the Aleutian Islands during the Korean War. He served in the Navy from 1950-54, being the only member of the Utley/Billhorn family not to serve in the Army.
“He was some sort of radio operator,” Steve Billhorn explained. “I guess there was some sort of listening post up there.”
Miles Utley’s youngest son, David, served in the Army from 1954-56. He was stationed in Oklahoma and Hawaii. Steve Billhorn said his uncle lived in Manchester for a while before relocating to the Muscatine area.
Steve Billhorn’s brother, Lance Billhorn, served in the Army and was stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed in Europe, Texas and Virginia.
The Utley/Billhorn military history spans generations of U.S. military involvement around the world, something Steve Billhorn believes should be recognized.
“I wanted to put the family up at the memorial. I’d like that to be a permanent memory. I think it’s important.”
New names are added to the Freedom is Not Free Memorial wall at least once a year. Any veteran with a Delaware County connection can be added. Paperwork is available at the memorial or on the City of Manchester’s website, www.manchester-ia.org.
