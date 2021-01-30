If it seemed like Hillcrest Family Services' Reflections in the Park was busier than ever this winter, well, it really was.
Organizers announced that more than 17,000 vehicles entered Louis Murphy Park for the 26th annual event -- a record number. The event raised more than $200,000 to help support Hillcrest programs.
Event coordinator Darlene Bolsinger thanked the community for its "overwhelming support."
“This fundraiser helps support our clients and brings awareness to the important topic of brain health all while lighting up the faces of those who enter our gates," she said in a press release.
Organizers also lauded the "thousands of hours of work from a dedicated legion of volunteers."