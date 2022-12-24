DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville City Council has formalized its intended contribution toward the next major chapter of the Field of Dreams development.
For several months, the council has discussed its pledge to contribute $1 million toward a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams, but at a recent meeting, members finalized that commitment by entering into a general obligation urban renewal loan agreement.
The new stadium project will include 3,000 permanent seats, 5,000 temporary seats, spectator amenities, media/broadcast infrastructure, baseball operation amenities and on-site improvements including a plaza; entries; roadways, parking and paving; and landscaping.
The total project cost is expected to hit $55 million and also has received pledges from other government entities, including $1 million from the City of Dubuque and $5 million from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. The City of Dyersville also was awarded a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant from the state in August to help pay for the stadium.
To pay its share, the City of Dyersville will bond for the money, which is likely to happen in February.
In order to keep bond closing costs at a minimum, the council is slated to bond for about $2.7 million to cover several other major expenses, including $650,000 for a new ladder truck for the fire department, $500,000 to rehabilitate the First Avenue bridge spanning Bear Creek and replacing several large pumps at the wastewater plant and in the city’s well system.
