DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville City Council has formalized its intended contribution toward the next major chapter of the Field of Dreams development.

For several months, the council has discussed its pledge to contribute $1 million toward a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams, but at a recent meeting, members finalized that commitment by entering into a general obligation urban renewal loan agreement.

