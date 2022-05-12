Hospice of Dubuque hosts its annual Tree of Life Memorial Service and Lighting Ceremony later this month.
The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 24 in Washington Square, 700 Locust St., according to a press release.
The ceremony honors and remembers loved ones, both living and deceased and will include music, reflections and lighting of the display.
Lights on the tree will remain illuminated through Memorial Day weekend.
Lights are available for a donation in any amount to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, or online at hospiceofdubuque.org.
Donations must be received by Thursday, May 19, for inclusion in the printed program.
Proceeds help the organization provide care, education, resources, and support to people facing a serious illness.
Call 563-582-1220 for more information.
