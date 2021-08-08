DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Almost like a scene from a film, a baseball stadium recently rose from a cornfield in Dyersville.
The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, will be held at the Major League Baseball-caliber, temporary stadium adjacent to the original “Field of Dreams” movie site.
MLB began construction of the temporary stadium last summer but dismantled it after the originally scheduled game was canceled due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
Crews began reconstructing the temporary seating bowl, locker rooms and other clubhouse areas on July 1 for this year’s matchup.
Here is a by-the-numbers look at the stadium
30,000
Cubic yards of material moved to build the stadium outside Dyersville.
8,000
Number of seats in the stadium.
4,000
Tons of sand installed under the grass. Combined with 2,000 tons of pea gravel, the sand allows the field to drain 7 to 10 inches of water per hour. The grass is the same blend of bluegrass used at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
400
The distance in feet to center field. The park’s other outfield dimensions are 335 feet down the foul lines and 380 to the power alleys of left-center and right-center. By comparison, Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the White Sox, features dimensions of 330 feet down the left-field line, 375 to the power alleys, 400 to center field and 335 down the right-field line.
159
Size in acres of field corn surrounding the stadium. The Dekalb corn grown on the farmland averages about 650 kernels per ear.
16
The height in feet of a removable fence panel in right field. Players from the Yankees and White Sox will walk out of a cornfield through the panel and onto the field before the game.
12
The height in feet of the padded wall in center field. The stadium’s bullpens were designed to resemble those at the original Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910 to 1990.
The height in feet of a fine mesh, green chain-link fence in right field. The fence was designed to accentuate the nearby cornfield.