Four local students are among 50 Iowa 4-H members who have received state 4-H project area awards.
Nicholas Stocks, of Delaware County, was recognized for a communication project; Schuyler Ridenour and Hannah Schiesl, both of Dubuque County, were recognized for STEM and veterinary science projects, respectively; and Koree Miller, of Jones County, was recognized for a civil engagement project, according to a press release.
The release states that each award recipient received a $100 award from Glen and Mary Jo Mente, of Ames, and the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
Project area award applicants were asked to explain how they’ve demonstrated exemplary leadership, communication and civic engagement through their exploration of a project area over a number of years.