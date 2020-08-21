MONTICELLO, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide a free mental health first aid training today in Monticello.
The session will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones County ISU Extension Office, 800 N. Maple St., Suite 2, according to a press release.
Participants will learn “tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem,” according to the release.
The course also provides information on available resources.
Register by visiting extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/MHFA.
Food, beverages and snacks will be provided.
The facility will be set up to maintain social distancing and face coverings will be required.