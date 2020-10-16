Crescent Community Health Center will host a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic this weekend in Dubuque.
The event will run from 8 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Flora Park.
All participants must be in vehicles, with no walk-up attendees served, according to a press release. Everyone attending the clinic also must wear a mask.
After people receive their vaccine, they can drive through Flora Park to check out a resource fair that will be set up with multiple community agencies.
The free clinic was organized through a Crescent Community Health Center partnership with the City of Dubuque, Clarke University and Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.