PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Visitors attending the opening of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums this weekend will be greeted with refreshed exhibitions and a renewed pioneer spirit as the museum moves forward after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most face-to-face operations.
Celebrating a trifecta of milestones this year, staff and volunteers hope to tell stories that establish a sense of place — both of the Driftless region’s natural history and the people who lived there, from prehistory to the life of the museum’s benefactor, Rollo Jamison.
“We are looking forward to a full season of interesting things to come,” said Museum Director Erik Flesch. “This is such a time of revitalization for the museum.”
A free community day for Platteville residents will kick off the season when the museum opens to the public on Saturday, May 1. The new year marks the return of tours, school field trips and rides on the 1930s-era mine railroad located south of the museum.
It also will be a celebration.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the completion of the Mining Museum, the 45th anniversary of the 1845 Bevans Lead Mine’s opening to visitors and the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Rollo Jamison Museum in Platteville.
Exhibits this year will focus on earth science and technology, natural history and a reinterpretation of the collections of the late Rollo Jamison.
The Beetown native collected artifacts from southwest Wisconsin for more than 70 years and displayed them in a private museum until his failing health prompted him to bequeath his antiquities to the City of Platteville in 1980.
Jamison was known for acquiring multiple types of the same object, often those found in daily life, such as wrenches, corkscrews, cornhuskers and barbed wire samples.
“He saw a piece of history in each one of these,” said Museum Specialist Rachel Vang. “He had an idea that there was a story behind each of them.”
Multiple events are planned this year, including Heritage Day on July 4, Young Pioneers Camp from July 19 to 22 and Mine Day on Aug. 21.
Guest curator and visual artist Mary Bergs also has helped plan an art exhibition, which opens this week at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., showcasing pieces inspired by the museum’s collections.
Bergs said the behind-the-scenes work at the museum excites her.
Staff and volunteers are busy cataloging the museum’s holdings, estimated at about 100,000 objects, and preserving its extensive historical map collection.
Meanwhile, both buildings on the museum campus — the 1860 Rock School Building and 1905 Hanmer Robbins building — will undergo renovations in the coming months and are in the process of being added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Even during the pandemic when the museum was not open to visitors, staff launched a new website, created an online virtual tour and assembled a video library that highlights the campus and museums’ collections.
Two archaeological consultants, Danielle Benden and Ernie Boszhardt, just started to organize and date the museum’s lithic collection, which includes stone tools that are more than 10,000 years old.
The museum will unveil a new exhibit based upon those items this fall, which will place new emphasis on the stories of the indigenous peoples who used them.
“Not only do we tell the rock and mineral story but also the story of life,” Flesch said. “This idea of the spirit of pioneering. … Inquiry, discovery, development, enterprise.”