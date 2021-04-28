The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, May 1 through Oct. 31

WHERE: 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.

DETAILS: Admission includes a self-guided tour of interior and exterior exhibit galleries, a guided Bevans Lead Mine Tour and train ride (weather permitting). For more information, contact 608-348-3301 or email museums@platteville.org.

Re-Collection at Rountree Gallery

WHEN: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from April 29 through June 19.

WHERE: 120 W. Main St., Platteville

DETAILS: The artworks of five artists will be displayed, inspired, in part, by the collections at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums. An artist reception will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30.