SHERRILL, Iowa – Rachel Timmerman and Liz Wilgenbusch carried a garbage bag as they strolled along the beach this morning, using a grabber device to pluck fireworks debris and other litter from the wide expanse of sand.
“I like to do service,” said Timmerman, of Dubuque.
She plucked another piece of litter from the sand at Finley’s Landing Beach.
“It feels like part of my duty,” Timmerman said.
Timmerman, Wilgenbusch and about 10 other people participated in an organized, volunteer cleanup event at the beach at Finley’s Landing Park, northeast of Sherrill.
“We usually do organized events two or three times a year,” said Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist for Dubuque County Conservation.
County conservation and Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency hosted the event, which was designed both to clean up a popular stretch of riverfront and to raise awareness.
“For people who don’t normally look at trash, it makes them more aware of it,” said Bev Wagner, the solid waste agency’s education and communication coordinator. “The educational part of it is more important than the physical picking up part.”
Moeller explained why the beach at Finley’s Landing often requires extra attention when it comes to cleaning up.
“This is the only walk-in beach on this pool of the Mississippi River that is on public property, so it’s frequently used by all sorts of people,” she said. "It gets used heavily."
Today’s cleanup volunteers found remnants of Independence Day celebrations, with cans, bottles and scorched paper remnants of consumer fireworks dotting the sand.
Moeller said a local Green Iowa AmeriCorps initiative has highlighted beach cleanup this summer.
“They have to do a project every year where they try to rally the community together for a specific cause,” she said. “They approached us because there is a ‘Take 3 for the Sea’ initiative that they are doing all along the ocean to clean up the beaches out there, and (AmeriCorps) thought it would be cool to do a ‘Take 3’ for the Mississippi.
"It’s kind of like in your own home. You walk from room to room, and if you take three pieces of something that don’t belong in that room and put them back (where they belong) on your way to doing something else, you can keep the room from getting crazy. We’re hoping if we encourage people to take three pieces of trash with them off the beach, we can change some behaviors and get people to appreciate their beaches more – because there aren’t that many of them.”
One such Green Iowa AmeriCorps member is Loras College graduate Dalton Oberfoell. He participated in today’s event while highlighting the “Take 3” initiative.
“It’s nice to do hands-on things because you can actually see a difference,” he said.