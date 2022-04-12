About halfway through its five-year contract with an energy conservation company, Dubuque Community Schools has seen more than $1 million in avoided costs.
The district’s partnership with Cenergistic started in the fall of 2019. Under the contract, Cenergistic employees provide recommendations on how to make school buildings more energy-efficient, which school district staff then put into practice.
At a meeting of the district’s facilities and support services committee last week, Cenergistic Energy Specialist Abbi Hamman shared that the district has seen a 17% reduction in energy use since the start of Cenergistic’s contract. She said the company’s goal is for the district to see a 20-30% reduction over the life of the contract.
“The fact that we’re already at 17% about 2.5 years in is really good,” she said.
The value of that energy not used is known as cost avoidance. During the meeting, Cenergistic Client Manager Jesse Coulter said the district has so far seen a cost avoidance of $1,105,822, which he described as “an outstanding achievement for a district of this size.”
Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said Cenergistic staff members have helped the district set limits on air conditioning and heating temperatures, as well as the number of electrical devices in use in buildings. They also have trained district building and grounds staff on the maximum efficiency operating settings for district equipment.
“When the contract ends, our staff will have that training and knowledge on the equipment that we have in place,” he said following the meeting.
Cenergistic staff also ensured that when buildings are not in use, equipment such as exhaust vents and air conditioning are not running at full power.
Hamman said that prior to the district’s spring break, she contacted teachers via email to encourage them to unplug items for the week off. During that week, she completed an energy audit of the district’s buildings and found a 5% decrease in overall energy usage compared with last year’s spring break.
Kelleher said the district will pay Cenergistic just over $1.5 million for its services over the five-year contract. The business guarantees its efforts will save the district at least that much in energy costs. If not, the district will receive a check for the difference.
Kelleher said district and Cenergistic staff expect the cost avoidance total to continue to rise in the remaining 2.5 years of the contract.
“I don’t think it’ll go up another $1.1 million, but who knows?” he said. “Depending on the cost of energy now, it might actually be more than that. As energy costs escalate … anything we’re doing to reduce our usage brings in a better cost avoidance.”