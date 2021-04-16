PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While laws regulating police actions and policy can be beneficial, two professionals in the criminal justice system said current legislative discussions create more questions than answers for police.
Police policies and related legislation were at the center of a second “Understanding Police Use of Force” virtual forum hosted by University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday. Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing and Kane County, Ill., State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser spoke at the event.
A similar event last week featured a pair of criminal-justice professors who outlined current police use-of-force policies and the need for more officer training.
Dalsing said during Thursday’s event that while having sound policies is key, some recent legislative actions related to police work do not take into account all of the complex situations officers have to deal with while responding to calls.
“What the danger is, is that legislators don’t necessarily know what’s going on,” he said. “Last year, some bad things were going on, and there was a lot of political pressure to act, and we saw some laws get passed very quickly.”
Calls for police reform echoed across the nation last summer after George Floyd, a Black man, died after White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled for more than nine minutes on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is currently on trial facing murder and manslaughter charges for his role in Floyd’s death.
Dalsing said that in 2020, only 164 of 3,208 arrests by the Dubuque Police Department required some use of force beyond an officer raising their voice at an individual.
“I would guarantee that there would be very similar numbers across the country,” Dalsing said. “...For every Derek Chauvin, there’s hundreds of thousands of cops out there doing it right.”
Mosser discussed a police reform bill that was signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February. Mosser said she had numerous concerns about some elements and language in the new law.
“One of the big critiques we’ve had so far is that we talk so little about the good and focus on the bad,” she said. “But that’s because the good is here to stay, the bad just needs to be changed.”
Under the new law, citizens filing a complaint about a police officer no longer have to sign a sworn affidavit. Mosser said that means citizens can file a complaint without swearing that their report is truthful, and they might not be punished for making false allegations.
“We’re going to have a lot of people making baseless complaints, because there’s no penalty for that, and those complaints are going to stay in a police officer’s file or jacket for a long time,” she said.
The legislation also states that officers cannot arrest someone for taking off their electronic home monitoring device — such as ankle monitors — until 48 hours after the device is removed.
Mosser said she didn’t understand this part of the bill, but Dalsing noted that a removed ankle monitor helped police arrest Galena, Ill., man Richard Forsythe, who has been accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Forsythe’s ankle monitor was found near Lopez’s body in the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in February.
The Illinois law also requires officers to have body cameras on at all times when on duty, and officers cannot review their body camera footage. While Mosser said she is “100% in favor” of body camera use, not allowing officers to review camera footage only sets them up for failure and could result in officers facing felony charges if they don’t follow those parts of the law.
Dalsing said the new requirement raises questions about whether it is worth having Dubuque officers aid agencies in nearby Illinois, since they could face felony charges for not following body camera rules.
He also said he does not feel body cameras need to be turned on 100% of the time an officer is on duty.
“There’s a lot of chatter with the body camera,” he said. “Having it always turned on when you’re on duty is not practical. You’re going to get a lot of video of dashboards, urinals, cheeseburgers.”