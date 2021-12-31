A man recently was sentenced to 14 years in prison for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend with a knife in Dubuque.
Edward W. Moon, 33, of Chicago, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree harassment and one count each of domestic assault-strangulation and false imprisonment. As part of a plea deal, two counts of domestic assault causing injury were dismissed.
Court documents state that Neonia M. Burrage, 35, of Dubuque, contacted police on Sept. 16. Burrage said Moon punched her in the face during an argument on either Sept. 5 or 6. Moon then “got on top of her and held a black knife to her throat and stomach, threatening to kill her.” The pair also got into another argument on what Burrage believed to be Sept. 13, during which she hid in the bathroom. Moon squirted lighter fluid under the door, soaking Burrage’s clothing.
“Burrage advised she could hear Moon lighting a lighter multiple times, and he threatened to set her on fire,” documents state.
Moon then sprayed a fire extinguisher under the door, causing Burrage to leave the bathroom because she couldn’t breathe.
Moon then held a knife to her throat and wouldn’t let Burrage leave the kitchen, documents state.
During an ensuing struggle, both Burrage and Moon were cut. Burrage also reported that Moon strangled her, “making it difficult to breathe for what seemed like forever,” documents state.