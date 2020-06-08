Rachel Watters never anticipated she would be the first face people see upon entering the sliding glass doors at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Working as a surgical technician for more than five years, she was accustomed to the operating room, where she passes physicians instruments and holds open bodily tissues during procedures.
But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary cancellation of elective operations for Iowa hospitals, Watters was reassigned during March and April.
Working 13-hour shifts at the hospital front desk, she screened employees and visitors for signs of illness, holding a thermal scanner next to their foreheads and running through a list of health questions.
“We’re here to serve the community in this unknown and scary time,” she said. “I’d say we all do it with a smile, but we have masks on, so you can’t see.”
Watters is one of about 25 to 30 trained employees at MercyOne who staff four stations at building entrances. They rotate in shifts, and administrators anticipate they will continue the practice for about one year.
But it is not just hospital staff who have found new workplace duties during the heat of the pandemic. Area employers have created new job roles as part of a larger effort to keep customers and staff safe.
Under the changing circumstances of the pandemic, it is unclear how long the demand for such work will last, but in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment, it could continue for months.
NEW DEMANDS
As states continue to lift operational restrictions on businesses, the need for janitorial workers and sanitization crews has intensified.
“A lot of the employers are opening up, and they need people,” said Lori Klein, regional manager of Express Employment Professionals in Dubuque. “Some are just the true temporary (positions), but some are long term (and) could be part of their core team.”
Grocery stores ramped up hiring efforts as customer demand for goods spiked following the closure of restaurants and schools.
Providing a safe shopping experience at Hy-Vee on Dodge Street was paramount as safety concerns went viral, so employees now perform extra disinfection among their regular duties, said Store Manager Steve Deutmeyer.
“We’ve always had sanitizer wipes by the front entrances for people to wipe their own carts,” he said. “Then, we moved to having someone up there during the peak hours. Now, we have them there all the time to wipe down carts for our customers. I don’t see that ever ending.”
Meanwhile, a specialty market has opened for acrylic glass, and Dubuque Glass Co. cannot keep it in stock.
The business receives requests daily for employees to install barriers or provide supplies for do-it-yourself projects.
“We’ve done both (Dubuque) casinos. We’ve done a lot of the hotels in town. We’ve done doctor’s offices, dentist’s offices, veterinary clinics,” said company CFO Lee Ann Kuhle. “Just getting the plexiglass now is harder.”
AUTOMATION
While shifts in personnel responsibilities have already begun, industry analysts predict that the pandemic ultimately will lead to a long-term growth in automation.
Interact Analysis, an intelligent automation research firm, forecasts that the global industrial automation sector will see a 3.6% decline in revenue in 2020 — from about $10 billion to $9.6 billion. However, the firm predicts rapid growth in 2021, accelerated by the pandemic as consumers undertake automation projects that were delayed this year.
Randy Decker, president and co-owner of Decker Precision Machining in Peosta, Iowa, said he isn’t currently planning to purchase any additional automated equipment because of the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. Hiring at his business is also on hold.
“We’re still maintaining our workforce,” he said. “We don’t know if we are going to get slower or if all of a sudden we’re going to pick up.”