BELLEVUE, Iowa — A local philanthropic group recently granted more than $100,000 to organizations in Jackson County.
Community Foundation of Jackson County provided funds to 35 local nonprofit and charitable organizations during an event at River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue, according to an online announcement.
The foundation awarded nearly $20,000 to food assistance programs throughout the county.
Other grants included support of police, fire and EMS services; libraries and educational institutions; local veteran organizations; and community development for parks and programs.
