Flood-weary Dubuquers faced rising fears and river levels 55 years ago this week.
Two years after record Mississippi River floodwaters swamped downtown Dubuque, residents hurriedly filled sandbags as another crest neared.
Spring floodwaters crested at 21.86 feet at Dubuque’s railroad bridge in April 1967. That was nearly 5 feet lower than the April 1965 record crest of 26.81 feet but still high enough to remain the 12th-highest crest in city history.
Construction of Dubuque’s 30-foot-tall floodwall would not begin until 1968, and the flood control system was not completed until 1973.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the rising flood concerns in its April 11, 1967, edition.
22-FOOT CREST HERE TODAY!
An uneasy quiet settled on Dubuque’s dikes Tuesday as workers waited for the Mississippi River to crest, then they received word that the high-water mark had been reduced again for the second consecutive day and quickened.
Late Tuesday morning, the U.S. Weather Bureau issued a revised crest forecast of 22 feet, 5 feet above flood stage and about a foot below the crest revision made Monday.
The only activity Monday afternoon was centered around the north end, where trucks and bulldozers bolstered the dikes on Lime Street to stop a small flow of seepage. Tuesday morning, another seepage leak sprung up under a Lime Street shed.
In the far south end, a 96-inch storm sewer continued to seep badly despite the city’s efforts to plug it with Bentonite, a powder that expands rapidly when it touches water. Water built up in the dike surrounding the sewer and began to seep through the Kerrigan Road embankment to the Brookside Dairy plant at 80 Southern Ave. To stop the seepage, flood workers will build a secondary dike along Kerrigan Road to reinforce its leaky foundation.
Crews will also reinforce the Fourth Street dike behind the Johnny Petrakis ballpark, where some seepage has occurred.
Crews averaging from nine to 15 volunteers and about the same number of truck drivers also spent the night at the water treatment plant at Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue, the water department garage on Fourth Street and the sandbagging headquarters at 11th Street and Kerper Boulevard.
At the 11th-and-Kerper site, where the workers slept on cots in a circus-like tent heated by radiant gas heaters, one sound sleeper from Loras College woke up Tuesday morning in the middle of Kerper Boulevard. His friends had picked him up, cot and all, and placed him on the boulevard’s median strip. The youth slept on.
The volunteers had little to do Monday morning but stand by and wait. Previous volunteers had already stockpiled about 15,000 sandbags, some loaded on trucks ready to go and others piled along 11th Street.