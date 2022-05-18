An upcoming forum will feature candidates running in the June 7 primary election for positions in Dubuque County government.
Dubuque League of Women Voters will host the event on Monday, May 23, in the City Council chamber of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
The first part of the forum, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will feature the four candidates running for two seats on the county Board of Supervisors — Democratic incumbents Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham and Republican challengers Doran Bush and Wayne Kenniker.
A forum for candidates for the county attorney, recorder and treasurer positions will be held from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Three candidates are vying for the treasurer position — Republican Michael Clasen and Democrats Laura McCarthy-Kohn and Angela Steffens. Interim County Treasurer Denise Dolan is not running to keep the seat.
Democratic County Recorder John Murphy is the only person who filed to run for that seat.
Four candidates are running for the county attorney position. Incumbent C.J. May III and challenger Sam Wooden will face off in the Democratic primary, while Scott Nelson is the lone candidate on the Republican primary ballot. Richard Kirkendall also is running for the position but is not affiliated with a political party and, thus, will not be on ballots on June 7. As such, he was not invited to this forum, but he will be invited to the League of Women Voters forum held before the fall election, according to the press release.
