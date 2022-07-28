Candidates running to represent the tri-state area in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin state legislatures recently filed reports showing their fundraising and spending at the end of the second quarter of the year.
In Illinois and Iowa, the reports show how campaigns fare following primary elections in June, as candidates turn toward the November elections. In Wisconsin, the reports show how races are shaping up for candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.
Iowa’s reports cover the period from May 15 to July 14, and reports for Illinois cover the period from April 1 to June 30. In Wisconsin, candidates filed reports that cover all activity from Jan. 1 to June 30.
Iowa Senate
The highest fundraising in the area by far was in the race for the new Iowa Senate District 35 seat, which will include Maquoketa and the rest of southwest Jackson County.
• Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, received $28,542 in the period. She spent $3,839 and ended with $52,045 on hand.
• Her Democratic opponent, Jed Ganzer, received $4,596 in the period. He spent $2,459 and ended with $2,237 on hand. This was Ganzer’s first reporting period since announcing his candidacy.
• In the race for Senate District 33, which includes most of Jackson County, most of rural Dubuque County and all of Jones county, Democrat Matt Robinson brought in the most. He received $3,760 in the period, spent $4,755 and ended with $558.
Incumbent Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, received $1,005 in the period, spent $407 and ended the period with $29,687.
Robinson is a first-time candidate, so he said he needs a significant start-up amount to get his campaign going.
“I didn’t have the infrastructure. I didn’t have campaign materials. Unfortunately, this is part of the reality,” he said. “So if I get people comfortable with me, I ask them to buy in because I’m trying to achieve that vision we have for Iowa.”
Koelker said fundraising has been on the backburner for incumbents this year but soon will be an area of more focus.
“We legally can’t campaign for (political action committee) money and all that during (the legislative) session,” she said. “With the session running late, that put us behind. Then, you’re catching up with your day job. So we’re really getting started with the fundraising here recently. I assure everybody the momentum is strong.”
Iowa House
The period also saw healthy fundraising among competitive Iowa House of Representatives races so far.
• Incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, is running for reelection in House District 72, which will contain the western and northernmost parts of Dubuque and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line. Isenhart received $3,311 in the period, spent $2,807 and ended with $17,615.
• His Republican opponent, Jennifer Smith, nearly matched him, receiving $3,075, spending $10 and ending with $9,423. This is the first reporting period since Smith won her party’s primary in June.
• In House District 70, which will include Maquoketa and southwestern Jackson County, Democratic challenger Kay Pence outraised incumbent Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, in the period.
• Pence received $7,974, spent $1,759 and ended with $10,698. Mommsen received $1,300, spent $1,330 and ended with $3,759.
• In the new House District 67, which covers all of Delaware County, southwest Dubuque County and southern Buchanan County, current Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, came out ahead of his Democratic challenger. Johnson is running for the House seat after legislative redistricting put him in the same district as Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
• Johnson received $4,350 in the period, spent $572 and ended with $14,829. Democrat Terry McGovern received $1,480, spent $630 and ended with $2,250.
Other area Iowa House races currently are uncontested, but those candidates also continued to raise funds.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James
- , D-Dubuque, received $11,225, spent $525 and ended with $26,552.
- Iowa Rep.
Shannon Lundgren
- , R-Peosta, received $5,600, spent $1,720 and ended with $38,818.
- Iowa Rep.
Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, received $1,865, spent $26,777, and ended with $2,411. The reporting period includes the June 7 primary, in which Bradley topped Iowa Rep. Lee Hein
- , R-Monticello, to win the Republican nomination for the November general election.
- Iowa Rep.
Ann Osmundson
- , R-Volga, raised $0, spent $1,505 and ended with $5,923.
WISCONSIN senate
In Wisconsin, incumbent Republicans running for seats in the state Senate and Assembly significantly outraised their challengers.
• In the race to represent Senate District 17, which includes all of Grant and Lafayette counties and part of Iowa County, state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, received $71,641, spent $22,624 and ended with $465,453.
• Democratic challenger Pat Skogen received $5,844, spent $590 and ended with $5,254. Her first donation wasn’t until May 28.
WISCONSIN assembly
• In the race to represent Assembly District 49, which covers Grant County and parts of Lafayette and Richland counties, Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, received $22,110, spent $12,387 and ended with $5,254.
• Democratic challenger and Platteville City Council Member Lynne Parrott received $1,420, spent $450 and ended with $960. Her first donation was June 22.
• Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, received $25,075, spent $6,371 and ended with $33,047 in his reelection bid to represent Assembly District 51, which covers most of Lafayette County and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green and Richland counties.
• His Democratic challenger, Leah Spicer, received $8,712, spent $573 and ended with $6,712. Her first donation was June 4.
ILLINOIS senate
•In Illinois, state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is running for the Senate District 45 seat being vacated by the retiring Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport. The district includes Jo Daviess County. Chesney received $42,965, spent $32,120 and ended with $212,494.
• Gerald Podraza, of Galena, is running against Chesney as a Democrat for the District 45 seat. He did not file a quarterly campaign finance report.
Illinois house
Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is running for the House District 89 seat, which includes Jo Daviess County. She received $154,892 in the period, spent $82,962 and ended with $280,707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.