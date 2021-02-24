HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A group of Hazel Green residents is developing a proposal to alter a Wisconsin Department of Transportation plan for a roundabout at a heavily-trafficked intersection.
State DOT officials plan to install a compact roundabout at the intersection of Wisconsin 11, Grant County W and Wisconsin 80. The $2 million to $3 million project, scheduled for 2024, aims to improve motor safety at the intersection in the Village of Hazel Green.
Local officials, however, are concerned the plan will eliminate parking spaces at the village hall, compromise pedestrian safety and disrupt semi-tractor trailer traffic, so they hope to offer a counterproposal.
“We don’t want the least-cost solution,” said Tim Hirst, a member of an ad-hoc roundabout committee, at a Tuesday meeting of the village board. “We want the best-cost solution.”
The committee is considering a design that would shift the roundabout to the west and install a parking lot at the location of two homes to its southeast. The move would reduce the loss of on-street parking at the village hall.
The DOT’s roundabout plan is part of a $9 million to $12 million undertaking to repave a nearly 15-mile stretch of Wisconsin 80 from the southern edge of Platteville to the Illinois border.
In Hazel Green, the road will be paved north of the roundabout to the village limits, and crews will install new handicapped-accessible curbs within the vicinity.
DOT officials have said the roundabout will improve safety as vehicles traverse the intersection.
Officials have attempted to minimize costs and disruption by using a compact roundabout design. But the plans still require the acquisition and demolition of multiple properties, including three adjacent residences, one of which is inhabited.
The roundabout plan has proven unpopular with locals. Village officials surveyed utility bill customers and found that 153 customers opposed the roundabout while 45 supported it.
“It’s going to change the village forever, but not in a good way,” Village Trustee Becky Lee said.
The roundabout committee’s proposal to install a parking lot across the street from the village hall would necessitate demolishing two more residences. Hirst said it might benefit those families, whose property values could decline after the roundabout is constructed.
Roundabout committee members plan to finalize a recommendation for the village board in coming weeks before meeting with DOT officials.
DOT Supervisor Scott Schoenmann said staff are aware of the village’s concerns.
“This particular case has a lot of complications with it,” he said. “If we continue to shift west, we are getting into more real estate acquisition, more realignment of the existing roadways, and it becomes something that quickly blows out of proportion as far as costs go.”