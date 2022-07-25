An article about a triple homicide at a local state park was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between July 18 and Sunday:
1.) Authorities ID 3 family members killed at Maquoketa Caves
2.) 9-year-old boy survives shooting that killed parents, sister at Maquoketa Caves
3.) Police: Dubuque woman threatens kids with knife during argument
4.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Commercial building with juice bar, coffee shop, other tenants planned for Dubuque
5.) Lady A performance at Jones County fair canceled
6.) 1 injured in shooting in Dubuque
7.) Authorities: Dubuque County farmer operated unlicensed slaughter operation
8.) IN TH FIRST: Country star with 11 No. 1 hits, family to perform in Dubuque
9.) IN TH FIRST: Local developer interested in Dubuque’s South Port
10.) Jones County fair names replacement headliner for Saturday show
