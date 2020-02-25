Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will discuss the Invest in Iowa Act during a free, town-hall-style event in Dubuque.
The event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.
Reynolds’ plan includes income tax cuts and a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax.
On Friday, she indicated she plans to continue pushing for her Invest in Iowa Act rather than split it into pieces amid comments from key lawmakers that the combination of a sales tax increase and property tax cuts will be hard to pass.
Her proposal is to raise the sales tax to pay for water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation, while shifting mental health services from county budgets to the state to allow property tax cuts. Part of the goal is to improve Iowa’s tax climate, which Reynolds called “uncompetitive.”
The event is open to the public. Attendees should RSVP at bit.ly/2uvZ7IY.