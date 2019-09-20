A Dubuque food processing company today received about $575,000 in state incentives for its planned $13 million expansion and the addition of 58 positions
Progressive Processing, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., was awarded tax benefits through the state's High-Quality Jobs Program, according to a press release from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Hormel plans to move a Spam line from Nebraska to the plant at 1205 Chavenelle Road, where the company already employs 340 people.
In exchange for the tax benefits, Hormel agrees that at least 14 of the new positions will have a qualifying wage of at least $23.39 per hour.
A local match is required for the project and likely will come in the form of tax increment financing. Hormel’s state application estimates the City of Dubuque match would be about $115,000.
If alls state and local funding is approved, the company has said it hopes to have the line running in Dubuque by March.