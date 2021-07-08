Before law enforcement entered the K-9 era, there were bloodhounds like Jenny.
Dubuque County officials welcomed Jenny the bloodhound to the local law enforcement ranks 40 years ago. Jenny was used for tracking people during her brief stint in the county.
Jenny was given to local authorities by their counterparts in Linn County, Iowa, which had used bloodhounds for several years.
Jenny’s handler was Vincent Wernimont, who served on the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department from 1970 until his retirement in 1991. Wernimont died in 2011.
Jenny died only a few years after her law-enforcement debut, succumbing to a virus in the mid-1980s.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Jenny’s debut in the July 7, 1981, edition.
LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT GETS NEW BLOOD
Jenny and sheriff’s Deputy Vince Wernimont will be a team from now on.
Jenny, Dubuque’s law-enforcement bloodhound, made her debut this morning, when she had a chance to nose around the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
She’ll help track down lost children and other people, perhaps some who wander from nursing homes.
She also may be used to help track down criminals, if Dubuque County Sheriff Leo Kennedy has his way.
Then, again, she might not, if Bob Gooch, director of the Dubuque County Office of Disaster Services, has his way.
“If a criminal is armed, one of the first things he’d do is shoot it,” said Gooch, who describes Jenny as a “cute dog.”
But Kennedy said, “There will probably be two or three men with the dog. I suspect they’d shoot the officer first. I’m not joking. There’s a good possibility if there’s a desperado out there, he wouldn’t be as afraid of the dog as the deputies.”
The sheriff’s department, police department and disaster services are sharing the bloodhound. The three are chipping in $50 each for the first year of dog food, to be bought in bulk from a veterinarian. She’ll probably reach about 100 pounds.
Wernimont will be the one to help train and work most closely with the dog. He will keep it at his home near the county fairgrounds.
Jenny is 4 months old and will begin her training in about two months.
Jenny came from Linn County authorities, who have used bloodhounds in the past few years. One of their pups was bred and had a litter of nine pups.
The dog is a registered bloodhound and worth $500, but she was given to Dubuque. Linn County had helped find a child who was wandering in the rural Worthington area a couple years ago, Gooch said, and knew Dubuque was interested in bloodhounds.
Gooch said a dog could have been used in several cases the past few years.
Bloodhounds are tracking dogs. They are given a whiff of a missing person’s personal articles and then follow that smell.
Veterinarian J.E. Stark has volunteered his medical services and has proclaimed the dog in top shape, Gooch said.