Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
An educational hiking event for all ages will combine information about baby animals with costumes and a Halloween movie.
The Halloween Hike will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.
Hikes will depart from the nature center every 15 minutes. The event also includes s’mores and a Halloween movie.
Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are $3, with children younger than 5 admitted for free, and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3EIZbEg.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.