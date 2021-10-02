An educational hiking event for all ages will combine information about baby animals with costumes and a Halloween movie.

The Halloween Hike will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.

Hikes will depart from the nature center every 15 minutes. The event also includes s’mores and a Halloween movie.

Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are $3, with children younger than 5 admitted for free, and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3EIZbEg.

