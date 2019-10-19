Speaking with local emergency responders Friday, a visiting fire chief explained how an eight-minute rampage at a Florida high school had far-reaching and long-lasting effects on how authorities respond to crises.
Frank Babinec, fire chief of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, shared with about 100 people his account of Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Seventeen people — most of whom were students — were killed, and another 17 were injured.
He was invited to speak as part of the Tri-State Emergency Responders Conference, which was held at the Grand River Center.
Babinec discussed tracking the actions taken by the shooter, identified by authorities as Nikolas Cruz, in the eight minutes that he was in the Florida high school. It’s a presentation he has given many times.
“If somebody walks out of this room and learns something and sees something that helps them better prepare, that is why we do this,” Babinec said. “You never know where it’s going to happen. It can happen anywhere.”
Authorities said Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, arrived at the school campus at 2:19 p.m. via an Uber driver. After entering the first floor of “building 12,” Cruz allegedly removed a semi-automatic rifle from a bag, opened fire on students in the hallway and shot into classrooms.
He then moved up to the second floor and fired shots, but he was unable to kill anyone.
Babinec said the students on the second floor heard the gunshots and were able to lock down their classrooms and take shelter. However, students on the third floor did not hear the shots, and many were still in the hallways when he opened fire.
Because the shooting only lasted eight minutes, Babinec and other firefighters arrived to the scene after it was over. However, horrific challenges still remained.
“(Emergency responders) were overwhelmed by the amount of patients and the severity of the injuries,” Babinec said. “Most of the patients that we saw had multiple gunshot wounds from a high-powered rifle.”
Babinec said it was an difficult to coordinate action and keep up steady communication lines. Confusion reigned.
“We did not know where the shooter was,” Babinec said. “Why would we send unarmed firefighters in that area?”
Despite that, emergency responders were able to begin treating some students as soon as 12 minutes after the shooting. Babinec said cooperation of police and emergency medical services likely ensured that many survived.
“Their cooperative efforts saved 17 lives,” Babinec said.
Babinec said his crews had undergone training before the shooting to respond to such an incident. However, he said no amount of training can completely prepare EMS and police officers.
“You can be prepared to the best of your abilities, but you can never be fully prepared,” Babinec said. “There’s more facets than you can ever imagine.”
More than one year after the event, Babinec said he still is, in a way, responding to it. He is working to address mental health concerns with his team and to update response plans should anything similar occur in the future.
Phil Arensdorf, program developer with Northeast Iowa Community College and event organizer, said he invited Babinec to help local personnel prepare.
“Incidents of mass shootings are happening all over,” Arensdorf said. “We want to make sure everyone is prepared for it.”