DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently approved a redistricting plan featuring one minor change from what was presented at a public hearing in October.
No one from the general public spoke for or against the new plan at a public hearing that was held before the county board meeting.
The only change made was at the request of residents of the Town of Wiota. Instead of following a state highway to draw the district border between Districts 10 and 11 in the eastern part of the county, residents suggested that county highways be used as the border.
Geographic Information System Coordinator Cindy Fitzsimons developed the redistricting map and presented the proposed changes. Since it affected only five residents, she developed a new redistricting plan and then presented it to the Lafayette County Board’s Executive, Rules and Legislation Committee. The committee recommended approval by the county board.
The new plan restored three census blocks to District 10 from District 11.
The county board had to approve the redistricting plan at its November meeting so county supervisors knew what residents live in their district as they consider filing nomination papers for the spring 2022 election. Local government candidates in Wisconsin may circulate and file nomination papers between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4.