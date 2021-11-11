Dubuque County and state officials are working to resolve safety and parking issues stemming from increased traffic on U.S. 52 around a popular apple orchard.
For four weeks each fall, Czipar’s Orchard south of Dubuque becomes a bustling business as area residents flock there for apples, cider doughnuts and autumnal events. The site’s popularity brings safety concerns, as visitors often can be found parking along both sides of U.S. 52 and even on Schueller Heights Road, which meets the highway across from the orchard. Many of those people then are crossing a high-speed roadway on foot at a busy intersection.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is seeking a solution with the Iowa Department of Transportation and orchard co-owner Steve Czipar.
The traffic issues near his business are no news to Czipar.
“I’ve been on this intersection since I was a little kid,” he said. “It’s always been a problem. It’s getting worse with the added traffic — of course from us, (Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze) and the Southwest Arterial dumping out on this intersection.”
Over the past few months, the county’s Multidisciplinary Safety Committee — made up of the county, City of Dubuque, DOT, Iowa State Patrol and staff from the governor’s office — met on the issue and came up with part of a potential solution. The panel recommended the establishment of a no-parking area on both sides of U.S. 52 that extends at least 300 yards in both directions from the Schueller Heights Road intersection.
“There’s also some potential for placing some cones to delineate the edge of the road in that area,” said County Engineer Anthony Bardgett. “Obviously, this would require the county to step in and do a lot more enforcement.”
Czipar, however, said that might cause as many problems as it solves.
“We take the parking away on my side of the highway, you’re going to see more pedestrians crossing the highway because they are going to find a place to park regardless,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the solution.”
Czipar recommended a speed reduction on the stretch of highway around the orchard because he thought temporary radar signs installed this season seemed helpful.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham, though, said the real answer was to find more off-highway parking for the orchard.
“That is the main thing that will solve this,” he said. “The main problem we have here is pedestrians crossing the highway.”
Sam Shea, traffic planner for the DOT, said that would be Czipar’s responsibility.
“If you’re generating 100 vehicles, you should have parking for 100 vehicles. You shouldn’t plan to have parking overflow along the state highway,” he said.
Czipar agreed but explained that he is currently landlocked and maxed out.
“Right now, I have parking on all the grass areas where there are no trees,” he said. “I think I can park about 50 cars in there right now. But our business is growing. I would think we would need to park about 100 cars during the busier weekends.”
So, Czipar plans to discus purchasing or leasing property behind the orchard from the neighboring farm. He said the only reason he had not already was a death in his neighbor’s family.
Shea has proposed a state traffic study of the intersection, which still awaits full approval.
“They will look at this intersection, crash history, geometrics of the intersection,” he said. “They will look for opportunities for improvement. But I am not sure there’s a heck of a lot we can do.”
Shea said the number of crashes and crashes with injuries at the intersection might not be high enough for it to become a priority project for the DOT.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that his department reported six crashes at the intersection since 2014 — three of which resulted in injuries. The Iowa State Patrol also has handled at least one crash with injuries in the area during that time.
Those figures were different than some cited by Shea during the recent Board of Supervisors work session. However, the state has yet to conduct the level of study Shea is suggesting.
Wickham proposed the county take the multidisciplinary group’s recommendation of designating a no-parking area. But County Supervisors Harley Pothoff Pothoff and Ann McDonough wanted to hold off, in case Czipar could come to another solution before the orchard’s busy season next fall.
The stakeholders involved plan to meet again in one month to update the Board of Supervisors on progress.