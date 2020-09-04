ELKADER, Iowa — Be it abstract paintings or photography portraits, the work of Elkader artist Jillian Webb Herrmann is linked by three words: movement, motion and connection.
“It’s all about connecting with people and making calm of the chaos of life,” she said.
Webb Herrmann moved to Elkader from North Carolina in 2014. That same year, she helped create the community’s first Art in the Park festival, which since has been an annual celebration featuring many local artists.
“It’s truly a blessing to have a community that supports the arts and sees the value and watched it grow over the years,” she said.
The arts and culture scene of Main Street Elkader was recently designated as a Cultural and Entertainment District by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Iowa Arts Council. Districts are chosen each year for being an established hub of cultural activity.
Kate Lower, executive director of Main Street Elkader, said the town had the designation in the past but didn’t renew it between shifting directors. She thought it was a good time to get the recognition back and applied for it in the spring.
“There are so many awesome things going on in Elkader for such a small town,” Lower said. “Small towns can still thrive and offer these things. It takes the community to be passionate.”
The designation will help Main Street Elkader when applying for grants to do more projects, she said, including a plan to put string lights through the downtown area and install speakers for live music and events.
A continuation of the Art in the Alley project is also desired, she said. Artists began painting murals in downtown alleyways last year, she said, but upcoming murals were put on hold this year due to COVID-19.
Art in the Park was also canceled this year in the wake of the pandemic, but Webb Herrmann said artists have been highlighted on the Art in the Park Elkader Facebook page, and some have been holding online workshops.
Since COVID-19 began, Webb Herrmann has been utilizing her web presence to show and sell her art. She said she’s also loved having a permanent place to feature her work at G’s Closet and Gallery, which has been owned by Sally Stendel since 2018.
Stendel and Webb Herrmann met at an Art in the Park festival, where Stendel said she was blown away by the amazing local talent Elkader had to feature.
Stendel said she has a core group of local artists that routinely give her new pieces to sell. Her space also functions as a boutique clothing store and Pilates and yoga studio, but she said her primary dream was to have gallery space.
“Once I had the gallery back here,” Stendel said, gesturing to the back of her shop. “But I moved it up front so you have to see the artwork. Most people stop and take a look around.”
Several of Webb Herrmann’s abstract pieces hang near the front of the store, full of uplifting colors and sharp lines. Abstract art offers the viewer the ability to see whatever they want in the piece, but Webb Herrmann said the duality of life holds a focus in her work.
“Life is beautiful and hard at the same time,” she said. “It’s been that way forever. It’s been that way since before COVID.”
Webb Herrmann hopes to continue growing the arts in Elkader once COVID-19 concerns lessen, including by having regular “art crawls” to area businesses and locations featuring local work. The first Elkader art crawl was in early March, just before the pandemic began.
“It’s amazing a town this size has enough places to have an art crawl,” Webb Herrmann noted.
Until then, the work of local artists, both already made or continuing to be created, will continue showing the community’s talent.
“I get to be here five days a week, surrounded by all this (artwork). It’s just amazing,” Stendel said.