A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two days in jail for assaulting his girlfriend.
Nathan M. Hastings, 34, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. He initially was charged with domestic assault with injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon was dismissed.
Hastings will receive credit for time already served to go toward his jail sentence. He also must pay a $105 fine and 15% surcharge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police received a report Jan. 21 of a disturbance involving a knife. A witness said she was on the phone with a friend involved in the disturbance.
The witness reported to authorities that she observed the woman being punched in the face and falling on the ground. The witness said when the woman was on the ground “she observed the other party to possess a knife and heard him state, ‘I am going to kill you,’” documents state.
Officers went to the woman’s residence and heard yelling inside. The woman told officers she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Hastings. Officers saw that the woman had “blood, redness and bruising” on her right ear and cheek, documents state. When they asked to take photographs of the injuries, she became uncooperative, documents state.
Hastings denied making physical contact with the woman.