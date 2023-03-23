PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College officials plan to slightly raise the college’s tax rate in the coming fiscal year.
College finance officials this week shared with the Board of Trustees a proposed tax rate of 93 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for residents of NICC’s service area for the 2024 fiscal year. The college’s current tax rate is about 91 cents per $1,000.
The tax rate is part of a $75.1 million proposed certified budget college officials intend to submit to the state for fiscal year 2024. Board members voted to set a public hearing on the matter for April 17.
Executive Director of Finance Lexi Wagner said college officials initially presented a proposed levy rate and budget in January. However, after state lawmakers in February passed a bill correcting an error in the state’s calculation of property valuation rollbacks, counties were required to resubmit valuations, and NICC officials readjusted the school’s budget and levy rate accordingly.
Wagner said the college’s decision to request an increase in the tax rate is based on a smaller-than-normal increase in taxable assessed property valuations, once the rollback was adjusted, coupled with rising operational costs.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Dave Dahms noted that the college has a diverse and stable tax base, and enrollment has somewhat stabilized over the past few years, although the college’s 4,322 reported students in fall 2022 still represent a decline from five years previously.
However, federal COVID-19 relief funds the college utilized over the past two years have largely ended, and state legislators have not yet settled on how much community colleges will receive in state general aid in the coming year, so finance officials built the budget conservatively, Dahms said.
“It’s all about cost control and dealing with inflationary pressures and spending your money wisely,” he said after the meeting.
Board members on Monday also approved tuition and student fee increases, which will take effect this fall.
Students who are Iowa residents will pay an additional $10 in tuition per credit hour, while nonresident and international students will see those costs increase by $15. All students also will pay an additional $1 course fee per credit hour.
In approving the tuition increases, board members acknowledged the rising cost of all goods and services and the financial aid many students receive.
“So many of our students get a lot of scholarships and aid that the $10, in my opinion, for the (majority of students), is not really that crippling,” said Board Vice Chair Bob Shafer.
