DARLINGTON, Wis. — One person was injured Saturday when an all-terrain vehicle hit a bridge and rolled over outside of Darlington.
Patrick D. Basile, 25, of Pecatonica, Ill., was injured in the wreck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Cheese Country Trail near Red Rock Road southeast of Darlington. A press release states that Brian J. Basile, 31, of Pecatonica, was driving an ATV when he hit the east side of a bridge, causing the vehicle to roll.
Patrick Basile was a passenger in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.