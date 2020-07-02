GALENA, Ill. — When Kentucky author Kim Michele Richardson was researching her 2019 work “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” she decided to live in the book’s Appalachia setting to “get a feel for the place.”
That is, until she tripped, fell on a mountain and broke her arm in seven spots.
“It wasn’t even two weeks later that my husband contracted Lyme (disease), so I said, ‘It’s time to go home and get this turned in,’” Richardson said.
Richardson joined about 40 other people on a video call this week hosted by Galena Public Library to discuss and answer questions on “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.”
Librarian Larissa Distler said the library’s book club recently read the novel, which is a New York Times bestseller among numerous other accolades. Many book club attendees expressed their love of the book to Richardson.
The main character in Richardson’s book is a blue-skinned woman who works as a traveling packhorse librarian, bringing books to the people of Troublesome Creek who have almost no access to literature.
“The content itself is very interesting,” Distler said. “She mashed up two different pieces of history … that aren’t connected in real life like they are in the book.”
The blue skin of the novel’s main character stems from the real-life history of the Fugates family, also referred to as the “blue-skinned people of Kentucky.” A rare blood disorder was passed genetically through the family, causing their skin to appear blue. The recessive trait since has faded out.
Richardson was most anxious to hear thoughts on her book from one of the Fugates, who now is a retired Oklahoma librarian. She said her goal in writing the novel was to honor and educate readers about the “blue people,” who were faced with ignorance and prejudice throughout history.
“All of the praise has been wonderful,” she said. “But his praise and love for the book made the rest of it worth it.”
The other real-life tie in “Book Woman” is the packhorse librarians, Kentucky women who spent several decades early in the 20th century traveling via animal to bring books to poor communities.
In order to pay tribute to the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Club that started the packhorse librarian program in 1913, Richardson said she spent five years researching the librarians’ history.
“When you’re telling a story, pretend you’re sitting across the kitchen table from someone and tell it,” she said. “If you’re going to be a storyteller, it must be authentic.”
Confronting social injustices also plays a big part in Richardson’s works. With “Book Woman,” she said she not only wanted to highlight some of the challenges and prejudices the “blue people” faced but also the struggles of working women in their roles as packhorse librarians.
“I think sadly, you know, history just keeps repeating itself, and hopefully, one day we will learn from it,” Richardson said. “That’s what I wanted to address in the book and show. We’ve got to change. We have come far, but we have not come far enough.”