Building permits issued in Dubuque County in February with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family homes
- Cedar Ridge Construction, 1350 Cedar Trail, $450,000.
- Adam and Theresa Thielen, 3537 Copper Field Court, $600,000.
- Jeff Duve, 2780 Shiras Ave., $230,000.
- Melissa N. Henschel, 778 Edwards Road, $250,000.
Industrial Buildings
- BM Properties LLC, 3082 Cedar Crest Court, $120,000. Construct a 5,000-square-foot storage building.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping:
- Menard Inc., 5300 Westside Drive, $109,200. Extend sprinklers to a new outside storage building and modify the existing system for remodeled areas.
- Roshek Building LLC, 700 Locust St., $1,526,938. Interior demolition of seventh- and eighth-floor offices and interior build-out of private offices, conference room and training spaces.
- CRO Tricon LLC, 1230 E. 12th St. Renovate 3,500 square feet of building for a shop.
- University of Dubuque, 495 N. Algona St., $114,860. Install new sprinkler system in building.
- MDI Limited Partnership #47, 125 W. Ninth St., $59,120. Install new roof system on main building, elevator roof and stairwell roof.
- City of Dubuque, 1101 Central Ave., $385,900. Install sprinkler system in building from the existing system at 1157 Central Ave.
- Kohl’s Department Stores Inc., 2595 Northwest Arterial, $371,793. Various work.
- City of Dubuque, 50 W. 13th St., $108,000. Interior renovation of office spaces in City Hall.
- Progressive Processing LLC, 1205 Chavenelle Road, $16 million. Interior renovation for Spam production line for Hormel Foods.