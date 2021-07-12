The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Antonio Taylor, 29, of Gary, Ind., was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 15th and White streets on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault, false imprisonment, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of contraband in a correctional facility and providing false identification information. Court documents state that Taylor assaulted Mia M. McIntosh, 27, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 5, at her residence.