Rita Vogt turned 85 on Tuesday and decided a good way to celebrate would be to take a dive into the pool at the Dubuque Community Y on Wednesday.
Actually, it’s the fourth year in a row that Vogt, of Dubuque, has taken the celebratory plunge on or around her birthday, though she has called this year “Rita’s last dive at 85.”
“I don’t know if I can do it again next year,” she said. “I mean, I’m 85. But it’s sure been fun.”
Ben Loeffelholz, 31, and Evan Markham, 29, both of Dubuque, joined Vogt for the dive.
Loeffelholz was formerly the Dubuque YMCA’s associate executive director. He now works as an independent insurance agent but continues to work part-time at the Y.
Markham has been with the Y in a number of positions for 13 years.
“Rita is a sweethheart,” Markham said. “I call her my Y grandma.”
The tradition began when Loeffelholz teased Vogt one day about being afraid to get her hair wet in the pool.
“It all started out as a joke,” Vogt said as she floated in the pool, warming up for her annual dive, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. “Ben said, ‘You never get your hair wet, Rita. Come on, I dare you to dive into the pool. I’ll take you out to dinner if you do it.’ Little did he know I used to live on the diving board when I was younger. But when you spend a lot of money on a perm, you don’t want to ruin it.”
Growing up on Lincoln Avenue in Dubuque, Vogt was an avid swimmer and diver who often spent her summers at the neighborhood pool.
“My mother was sick a lot,” she said. “She had cancer. So I would spend a lot of time at the pool. Shirley Chevalier was an instructor there, and when I was in my early teens, she really worked with me on diving.”
To Loeffelholz’s surprise, Vogt took him up on his challenge on the spot and dove into the pool.
“It felt so good to do it again,” she said. “And Ben said, ‘Wow, you knew what you were doing.’”
The following year, Loeffelholz teased Vogt about making the dive on her birthday again.
“I said, ‘If I do it, you’re going to dive with me,’” Vogt said. “And he and Maddie Heim (another YMCA employee) did it with me that year.”
Loeffelholz, a swimming standout when he attended Dubuque’s Hempstead High School and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, said the friendship that has grown between not only Vogt and him, but his family as well, is special.
“We go out to lunch every once in a while,” he said. “And she comes over to dinner at our house at least once a month. It’s a great way for us to stay connected.”
Vogt cherishes the friendship that has been forged with Loeffelholz and all of the friends she has made at the YMCA.
“I swam at Loras College for 26 years and then came here (to the Y) about six or seven years ago,” she said. “I have made so many friends. I’ve never enjoyed anything more in my life.”
As for the dinner that Loeffelholz promised Vogt for that first dive? She took him up on it.
“Ben said, ‘I’ll take you wherever you want to go,’” she said. “I was going to make him to take me to Timmerman’s (Supper Club). But he’d just gotten married and had just bought a house, so I didn’t want to fleece him. So I said, ‘Hy-Vee.’ And we had a great meal there.”
Even though Loeffelholz is no longer a full-time presence at the pool, he has returned every year to make the birthday dive with Vogt.
“I wouldn’t miss it,” he said. “Rita is a one-of-a-kind personality.”
At 10:50 a.m., Vogt, along with Loeffelholz and Markham, made the dive from starting blocks at the end of the pool.
“Rita, you have to do it again,” someone shouted from the pool deck as Vogt surfaced. “It’s not 11 yet.”
“Oh no, I don’t think so,” Vogt replied.
But right at 11 a.m., Vogt climbed back up on the block and dove again to the cheers of spectators.
Although Vogt might not make her birthday dive next year, she will continue to come to the YMCA as long as she can get there.
“I come three days a week come hell or high water,” she said. “I love the water, and I love everybody here. They are fantastic.”