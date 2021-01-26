MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for using an invalid credit card to purchase a vehicle in 2017 in Jackson County.
William G. Stone Jr., 43, of Milwaukee, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County after previously pleading guilty to charges of unauthorized use of a credit card more than $10,000. A charge of first-degree theft was dismissed. A $1,000 fine was suspended.
Documents state that Stone purchased a $12,000 vehicle on Nov. 15, 2017, from Rotman Motor Co., of Maquoketa. Stone stated that he was having problems with a credit card and that the dealership would have to “force the transaction through.” Williams called someone and received a six-digit authorization code that enabled the approval of the transaction.
A week later, the credit card company removed the money from the dealership’s account, stating that the card was invalid.
Stone and other people used this same method to purchase vehicles at four other locations in eastern Iowa — twice in Eldridge and twice in Davenport.
Two of the vehicles were recovered in Milwaukee by police.