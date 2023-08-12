Volunteer Melanie Zakrzewski, with Kendall Hunt Publishing Co., arranges school supplies to be packed in bags for St. Mark Youth Enrichment. Volunteers packed thousands of school supply bags at Five Flags Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
This week, thousands of bags filled with much-needed school supplies were delivered to schools around the Dubuque area.
Dozens of volunteers packed and organized supplies this week before delivering them to area schools Friday morning as part of St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual Apples for Students initiative.
The initiative brings school supplies to both public and parochial schools in East Dubuque (Ill.), Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts. The four Title I elementary schools in Dubuque — Marshall, Audubon, Lincoln and Prescott elementary schools — receive a bag for every student.
The other area schools receive them based on the number of kids who need supplies. Bags also were given to the Dubuque County Department of Health and Human Services and Open Closet.
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, said when she started nine years ago, St. Mark delivered enough bags for 1,000 students. This year, the effort garnered enough supplies for 3,600 students.
The cost of school supplies adds up, McGorry said, and providing it means one less stressful task on a parent’s plate. The supplies also help kids’ confidence, and they don’t have to worry about not having enough, she said.
“Being able to tell a mom that her kiddo’s school supplies were taken care of and tell their child that they were going to have Crayola markers and all of their things at school, their eyes lit up and their moms took a good deep breath,” McGorry said.
Kirsten Weidemann, a lead volunteer for the program, said it is incredible to see the community come together for this initiative. The effort lets kids know someone is thinking about them and wants them to have a good school year, she said.
The volunteers included families as well as groups from area businesses like McGraw Hill Education, John Deere Dubuque Works and Andersen Windows & Doors.
Meghan Kohlenberg, a volunteer, brought along her three kids — Serenity, Sienna and Teague — to deliver supplies to the elementary school they attend.
This was Kohlenberg’s fourth year volunteering and second year bringing her kids. She brought two of her kids last year to fulfill a service project requirement, and they had so much fun that Kohlenberg brought all three kids this year.
Kohlenberg said it’s a great way to give back and stay involved with the community’s youth.
McGorry said some people don’t realize how huge the initiative is or how many kids need supplies. She said the need is rising, and St. Mark is preparing to take on more deliveries each year.
This year, St. Mark still needs donations to cover the cost of 697 bags, but McGorry is confident the donation goal will be reached by the end of August.
Despite that, McGorry said the week of packing and delivering went well and the community always steps up to take care of families in need.
“Who would have thought that school supplies could make you feel like you are loved by someone or that you belong in this school? But it does,” McGorry said.