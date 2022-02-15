PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host an underground stalactite event this weekend.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitors are invited to view thousands of natural ice stalactites 50 feet underground in the 1845 Bevans Mine. Tours will depart every half hour.

The event also will feature an educational program about caves and mines.

Tours through the mine, located at 405 E. Main St., last 30 minutes and cost $12 for participants ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 65 and older, $6 for ages 5 to 12 and $4 for ages four and younger.

Registration is required and can be completed by visiting mining.jamison.museum/programs or by calling 608-348-3301.

