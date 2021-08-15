MLB, local officials: Event exceeded ‘wildest dreams’
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Activities surrounding Thursday’s Major League Baseball game could not have gone better, according to Field of Dreams and local officials.
“You could not have created a movie that showcased our area better than that game did,” said Keith Rahe, Travel Dubuque president and CEO, on Friday.
The game nationally broadcast on FOX featured many captivating shots of the Field of Dreams, but also of Dyersville and the tri-state area.
The official attendance at the game featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees topped 7,800, while hundreds more watched the broadcast at the official MLB watch party in Dyersville. Even more were packed into other venues to catch the action.
Before the first pitch, Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that MLB intends to host another game at the Field of Dreams in 2022.
In an emailed statement Friday, Chris Marinak, MLB chief operations and strategy officer, said the league appreciated the area’s response to this year’s game — an instant classic that the White Sox won, 9-8, with a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Police: Local teen shot another after exchanging words
A Dubuque teen now is charged as an adult and accused of shooting another teen after “some words were exchanged” between the two last month.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, of 1025 Walnut St., was arrested recently on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury, according to court documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Court documents filed in the case state that Dubuque police responded to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital at about 10:40 p.m. July 26 after Alexander J. Carman, 17, showed up with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He suffered “damage to his stomach lining and spleen” as a result.
Documents state that Carman told police that he was shot by Cornwell in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. “(He) said some words were exchanged between he and (Cornwell), which is when (Cornwell) pulled out a firearm and shot him,” documents state.
Grant County tornado’s winds reach 150 mph
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The National Weather Service reported that the tornado that touched down in northern Grant County on Aug. 7 packed winds of 150 mph and had a maximum width of six-tenths of a mile.
The tornado touched down at 4:29 p.m. on the southwest side of Boscobel and eventually traveled 10.5 miles in a southeasterly direction, ending at 4:56 p.m. It had a maximum width of 1,100 yards, according to the NWS.
“The sirens went off twice, so we knew it was coming,” Boscobel Mayor Steve Wetter said. “The winds were going in three different directions, but there was no funnel cloud you could see. It came down only a few blocks from my house.”
The EF3-rated storm damaged homes, buildings and trees in the area.
All-inclusive celebration at Miracle League field
A dedication ceremony and baseball game celebrated the all-inclusive Miracle League of Dubuque complex on Tuesday morning.
Located at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque, the complex features a playground with wheelchair- and walker-accessible equipment and a ballfield with a cushioned, rubberized surface. The field was specifically designed to be playable for children and adults of all abilities.
On Tuesday, the players were split into two teams — the White Sox and the Yankees — whose names were inspired by the Major League Baseball game in Dyersville, Iowa.
With smiles on their faces and new uniforms on their backs, the team members waved to the crowd as they each were introduced.
Everyone was a winner as the two teams tied at 30.
“They all get to hit. There is no pressure,” said Laura Moyer, of Galena, Ill. “They all get to have fun.”
Moyer was supporting her son Ben, 17. Ben has cerebral palsy, and while he is nonverbal, Moyer said, he uses sign language to ask every day if he can go play baseball.
“This area needed something like this (park and field),” Moyer said. “Ben gets to be part of a group. It is so accessible.”
“There was nothing like this before,” added Abby Moyer, Laura Moyer’s daughter.
Tom Witry, a former Hempstead High School baseball coach, was instrumental in the planning and fundraising to make the Miracle League field a reality.
Census data shows growth in region
The tri-state area followed many national trends between 2010 and 2020, with populations growing modestly in counties with the largest cities but shrinking in those that are more rural.
The data released by the U.S. Census Bureau was mainly raw, for use by state governments in the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative districts. But it also offered glimpses at the age, racial and ethnic makeup of the area.
Overall, the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area increased by 3,249 residents, or 1%, from the 2010 census and the one completed last year. The 10-county total moved to 304,334.
But all of that growth was in four counties.
Dubuque County, the area’s urban hub, grew by 5,613 people, or 6%, from 93,653 to 99,266. That is the greatest amount of growth of all the counties in the region.
But the growth in the city of Dubuque was less significant — an increase of 3.5%, or 2,030 people.
Dubuque schools release COVID-19 protocols
Dubuque Community Schools leaders will continue a degree of social distancing and enhanced cleaning practices when classes resume this fall.
Officials on Thursday night released their COVID-19 protocols for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, acknowledging in an update to families that inconsistent guidance at the state, federal and local levels makes it “impossible” to align with all guidance from various agencies.
Still, district leaders are pleased with their current plan.
“I’m optimistic that we have a plan, and under the circumstances, I think it’s an excellent plan, but we’re also not afraid to adapt or change it if we need to,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald.
Per state law, the district is prohibited from requiring masks in schools. The district’s update notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Dubuque County Board of Health recommend universal indoor masking at schools.