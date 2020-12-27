A University of Dubuque student’s research seeks to examine how gene-editing techniques could one day be used to combat ailments such as Parkinson’s disease.
Zach Elias, a junior at UD, is working with Associate Professor Kelly Grussendorf to see if he can use a system known as CRISPR-Cas9 to alter a genetic mutation that can cause Parkinson’s disease in a set of human cells.
“This specific mutation has never been worked on in this manner, so I wanted to find something that was novel in that way,” Elias said. “It is really to show that hey, this technology is here — it’s knocking at the door,” Elias said.
Elias’ research examines applications of CRISPR-Cas9, an enzyme found in bacteria that researchers have adapted for use to try to change DNA sequences. Scientists are currently exploring the technology’s ability to potentially treat human diseases and in recent years have begun clinical trials using CRISPR-based treatments.
Elias is examining a form of Parkinson’s disease connected with a single DNA mutation. His research aims to see if CRISPR-Cas9 can be used to change the DNA in cells found in connective tissue in humans to repair the mutation.
“This project is sort of a proof of concept,” Elias said. “It’s not by any means curing disease or anything like that. We’re simply testing it on this base-pair mutation to see what is our efficiency and how that works.”
Still, he has a particular interest in exploring Parkinson’s disease partly because he has previously researched it and partly because the disease has affected his family.
“The familial Parkinson’s that I know of is a single base (mutation),” he said. “It’s a single change in the DNA. So this new exciting tool came out that lets us change single base-pairs in our DNA … so I got to merge my interest in CRISPR-Cas9 with something I was already familiar with.”
He said he hopes through his research to show the ways that CRISPR technology could be applied to the thousands of single base-pair DNA changes that result in disease.
“It’s definitely just to show we can do this, and we can apply it to all sorts of genetic diseases,” Elias said.
Grussendorf, an associate professor of biology who is advising Elias on the project, said the research not only could illuminate potential uses of CRISPR-Cas9, she also hopes it creates more public understanding of how genome editing works.
“I think a big thing is just increasing knowledge of these different tools and what they can do for us,” she said. “We’re going places, and this is going to be a big thing.”