President Donald Trump will visit Dubuque on Sunday as part of a final push for support before he faces former Vice President Joe Biden on Election Day next week.
The president will be at Dubuque Regional Airport at 1 p.m. Sunday to make remarks, according to a press release from Trump’s campaign. He will speak about his accomplishments over the past four years and plans for a possible next term, said Trump Victory Iowa Communications Director Preya Samsundar.
“We’re obviously incredibly thrilled by the president coming back to the Hawkeye State, and we know that he’s going to be welcomed with open arms,” she said.
Doors to the event will open at 10 a.m., and tickets are required to enter, according to Trump’s campaign website. Tickets are available on the campaign website, and there is a two-ticket maximum per mobile phone number requesting them.
Samsundar said she recommends arriving at the airport as early as possible, because seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for ticketholders.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the airport first received word of Trump’s visit around 5 p.m. Thursday, and the facility was still working out logistics of the event.
The rally will be held outside at the airport’s main terminal, Dalsing said, and attendees can park in the terminal parking lot.
Safety steps
While Dalsing wasn’t aware of any crowd size estimates for Sunday’s event, he said similar events held at the airport in the past have drawn crowds of around 1,000 to 2,000 people.
Recent Trump campaign stops throughout the country have drawn concerns about the potential for COVID-19 to spread as thousands have crowded at venues to hear the president speak.
Trump’s campaign site includes a COVID-19 liability waiver for the rally. It states that registered attendees understand and acknowledge an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. The attendee must assume all risk of exposure and release the president, campaign or venue of all liability.
The announcement of Trump’s Dubuque visit comes as Dubuque County added 133 COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, for a total of 5,609.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said large gatherings such as the rally are not recommended from a public health standpoint, especially because the rally might bring in attendees from outside the area. She noted that the White House Coronavirus Task Force has deemed Dubuque County a “red zone” as cases have spiked over the last month.
Corrigan said the fact that the rally will be held outdoors will help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but public health measures still need to be in place.
Following these measures is also important when both entering and exiting an event such as the rally in order to prevent a large number of people from congregating, she said.
“It’s not just the event itself,” she said. “It’s getting there and leaving there.”
Dalsing said the airport is working with Trump’s safety and security detail, and he noted that the health and safety of Dubuque County residents remain staff’s highest priority.
“Of course, our goal is to make sure everyone enters and exits the event safely. We encourage the wearing of masks, social distancing, frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers,” Dalsing said.
Local enthusiasm
Iowa has been a battleground state in the past several years, Samsundar said, but Trump won the state’s votes in 2016 by nearly 10 points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“There’s so much enthusiasm and excitement for the president, and that’s something we’ve seen on the ground with voters,” she said. “It is absolutely, incredibly important any time the president chooses to visit a state and speak to the American people, regardless of who it is. It’s so positive and so powerful.”
Alexis Lundgren, chairwoman for the Dubuque County Republican Party, said Trump was the first Republican president to win Dubuque County since Dwight Eisenhower, who served in the Oval Office from 1953 to 1961.
“It’s definitely exciting for us to have him in Dubuque so close to the election,” Lundgren said. “It shows how much President Trump cares about Iowa and Dubuque.”