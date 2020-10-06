ELKADER, Iowa — Theresa Greenfield walked with Chris and Patrick Grau as they looped around Grau Logs & Lumber to show her the production steps that are used until their products are ready to be sent to countries as far away as China or Italy.
“We use everything we produce,” said Chris, the lumber company’s co-owner.
Chris and his son, Patrick, spent about an hour talking with Greenfield, the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in the Nov. 3 election. The campaign stop was one of several Monday with small-business owners and farmers as Greenfield discussed her “Back On Our Feet” plan.
The plan includes calls for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing; a statewide mask mandate and a commitment to offering a vaccine for free when available; expanding paid sick leave and renewing extended unemployment benefits at $600 a week; making capital more readily available for small businesses; investing in skills training and making community college debt-free.
During the visit, Chris and Patrick expressed their concerns over foreign trade and said tariffs implemented under President Donald Trump’s administration drastically impacted their company’s finances.
Patrick said the tariffs pushed China to stop buying from Grau Logs & Lumber. Without foreign trade, the demand for their products just isn’t there.
Greenfield said she understands tariffs have deeply hurt Iowa and that her goal is to help rebuild the country’s foreign trade.
“I think that our international relationships are good for both our peace and prosperity,” she said. “This go-it-alone approach has been devastating for Iowa. We need to, one, end our go-it-alone approach. Two, we’ve got to enforce those rules. We’ve got to end the loopholes that Sen. Ernst protects.”
Greenfield’s business record has been the focus of many attacks by Ernst’s campaign and the Republican Party of Iowa.
The latter commonly refers to Greenfield as a “failed real estate executive” who “has been sued repeatedly for shoddy work and breaching contracts” and who “kicked small businesses to the curb to make way for a foreign big box store.”
Greenfield told the Telegraph Herald that she is “very proud of my business record.”
“I have worked with hundreds of small businesses,” she said. “Many of them through good times. Some of them through tough times.”
Before starting their afternoon tour with Greenfield, Chris and Patrick both said they planned to vote for her.