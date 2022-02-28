DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville will host a series of events during St. Patrick’s Day festivities held March 12.
The Gaelic Gallop 8K and 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin with check-in at 8:15 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW, according to a press release.
The event includes a Leprechaun Leap — an approximately 50-yard dash for ages 6 and younger — a two-mile fun run/walk for all ages and an eight-kilometer road race for all ages.
Online registration is available through Monday, March 7 at totalfitnessdyersville.com.
Same-day registration will be available on race day from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier.
A Ride the Shamrock event for bicyclists will be held beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Dyersville. The route ends at The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier and will travel up First Avenue to Sixth Street SE to Third Avenue SE and end at the Basilica.
Trophies and chamber dollars will be given to the top three places in Irish-themed floats and costumes.
Registration forms are available online at dyersville.org.
Various live music and other events will be held in the afternoon and evening throughout Dyersville.
