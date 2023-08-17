After more than a year’s worth of work, two Jo Daviess County, Ill., school districts are poised to open newly renovated facilities that will bring their student populations onto one campus.

In Galena, a project to transform Galena Middle School into a campus for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade is about 90% completed, according to Superintendent Tim Vincent. Students will start classes there on Sept. 5, and the project will be finished by late October.

