After more than a year’s worth of work, two Jo Daviess County, Ill., school districts are poised to open newly renovated facilities that will bring their student populations onto one campus.
In Galena, a project to transform Galena Middle School into a campus for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade is about 90% completed, according to Superintendent Tim Vincent. Students will start classes there on Sept. 5, and the project will be finished by late October.
Vincent said the project added about 40,000 square feet to the middle school, which sits adjacent to Galena High School, and renovated an existing 40,000 square feet. A total of 21 classrooms were added, the commons area and lunchroom were expanded, the kitchen was relocated and a new gymnasium is being completed now, along with locker rooms.
“It is a substantial change to the face of our district, and it really brings everything up to speed and then some, providing our kids with a 21st century education,” Vincent said.
Construction costs were about $17.2 million, covered by 1-cent sales tax funds. Vincent said the district has not yet decided on future plans for the former primary school, but options could include using it for transportation, storage or vocational education.
In nearby Stockton, crews constructed a 15,330-square-foot addition to the district’s high school that includes seven classrooms, a conference room, a choir and band room and a set of restrooms. That space will house the district’s middle school students.
Meanwhile, pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students are moving from the elementary school to the former middle school, which is adjacent to the high school. Superintendent James Bunting said the former middle school’s band room was converted into a cafeteria, the choir room into two preschool classrooms and the science lab into two kindergarten classrooms.
A roadway also was constructed to connect the schools’ parking lots, and a new roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system were installed at the high school.
Bunting said construction costs between the two buildings came to just over $8 million. The project was funded through a combination of COVID-19 relief dollars, the sale of bonds covered by future 1-cent sales tax revenue and district savings.
“These buildings were old, so … everyone who sees it is really excited and impressed at how nice it looks and surprised at how big it is,” Bunting said. “I can’t wait to get the community in here to see all the work that’s been done.”
West Delaware upgrades
Meanwhile, West Delaware County (Iowa) Community School District is putting the finishing touches on its own substantial renovations. Superintendent Kristen Rickey said the $38 million project will be substantially completed by the time school starts, with final completion slated for Sept. 30.
Work included a plethora of projects at the elementary, middle and high schools. Each building’s library was completely renovated. Secure entrances were added and a bus lane constructed at the elementary and middle schools.
Additionally, family and consumer science classrooms and science labs were renovated at the middle and high schools, and a music wing was added at the middle school. Across the district, HVAC systems were completely renovated so all buildings now have cooling and more efficient heating technology.
The work was funded through a $20 million bond measure approved in March 2021, along with $15 million borrowed against 1-cent sales tax revenue and $3 million from district reserve funds.
“I’m excited that our facilities will finally match what we know our student programming quality is, and what we know that (students) deserve,” Rickey said.
Ongoing projects
Two southwest Wisconsin school districts are also in the middle of districtwide renovations after voters supported bond measures last fall.
In Platteville, work has begun on two of the projects funded by a $36 million voter-approved referendum. A new pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary School is slated to be completed by Aug. 21, while a new outdoor activities complex at Platteville High School should be wrapped up by October, said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
The referendum also will cover cafeteria and gym renovations at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, additional bathroom and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School and a new career and technical education classroom and renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen at the high school. Boebel said all projects are scheduled to be complete by December 2024.
Meanwhile, workers recently finished replacing the roof and rebuilding the parking lot at Cuba City Elementary School using funds from a $26.85 million bond issue approved by voters last year, according to Superintendent Aaron Olson.
The referendum also will fund projects at the district’s high school, including expansion and renovation of technical education areas; a new gymnasium, wrestling room and fitness center; more locker room space; and updates to the performing arts space in the school’s current gym. Olson said those projects should be completed by winter of the 2024-2025 school year.
Other area district projects completed this summer included:
- Bellevue, Iowa: Remodeled the agricultural building and installed a new scoreboard.
- Benton, Wis.: Replaced the roof on the elementary portion of the school building.
- Cassville, Wis.: Resurfaced track and updated the playground.
- Clayton Ridge, Iowa: Renovated middle school restrooms and replaced high school air conditioning.
- East Dubuque, Ill.: Renovated the shop and welding area; constructed a pavilion at the elementary school; repaved the elementary school upper parking lot, playground and walking path.
- Maquoketa, Iowa: An HVAC replacement project at the high school is slated for completion in October.
- Maquoketa Valley, Iowa: Installed new bleachers on the football field.
- Marquette Catholic Schools, Bellevue: Added new flooring on the elementary school’s second floor.
- River Ridge, Ill.: Resurfaced the track.
- Scales Mound, Ill.: Updated flooring, replaced window treatments and installed a new security camera system.
- Shullsburg, Wis.: Installed 34 heating pumps for the HVAC system.