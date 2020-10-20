PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two construction projects at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently were approved by the State of Wisconsin Building Commission.
The first is the renovation of the heating, cooling and ventilation system and replacement of skylights on the second and third floors of Karrmann Library.
The project, which costs nearly $4.8 million, will be completed by December 2022.
New electric meters also will be installed throughout the campus. The project will be completed by December 2022.