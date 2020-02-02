While the parent company of Village Inn recently announced it filed for bankruptcy and was closing 33 locations, the Dubuque restaurant will remain open and unaffected, according to its owner.
Scott Boyer, the owner and CEO of Boyer Restaurants Inc./Village Inn Restaurants, issued a statement today in light of the recent bankruptcy filing by American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC and the closure of restaurants in locations such as Clinton and Coralville, Iowa.
Boyer owns Village Inn locations at 1940 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, as well as in Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge and Waterloo. He said those restaurants are "doing fine."
"I want to make it clear that we are doing very well in all of our markets and that our restaurants, our dedicated employees and our guests are not impacted by the recent Chapter 11 reorganization of ABRH," Boyer said in a press release. "Overall, this is a good strategic move for our company and for the Village Inn brand, potentially creating some new opportunities."