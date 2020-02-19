DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After a group of people jet off for a vacation overseas, their plane suddenly crashes, stranding them in a jungle.
They eventually discover a shelter at which they can finally rest. Unfortunately, they have stumbled upon the lair of evil Dr. Bullseye and must shoot their way to freedom or else face the mad doctor’s beasts.
Well, theoretical beasts of course.
Amateur archers who feel up to the task of defeating Dr. Bullseye and his assistant, Fletch, are invited to visit Plum Creek Archery in Dyersville and check out a new escape room-styled challenge course.
Brothers Bruce and Tom Goldsmith opened Plum Creek Archery 10 years ago. They teach archery lessons, hold state and national tournaments and sell equipment.
A few weeks ago, the Goldsmiths unveiled their latest offering: an escape room. The course welcomes first-time bow users interested in the sport while having fun with friends and family.
“Usually when we say archery, (people) think of bow hunting,” Tom said. “Yes, we have a bow-hunting clientele, but we are trying to promote archery better. That’s kind of where the PCA Escape comes into play.”
Tom said many couples or groups of friends who are first-time bow-users come in to play and discover how easy it is to shoot a compound bow. Many find they love the challenge of the game and want to perfect their aim.
When people arrive at Plum Creek Archery, Tom or Bruce will provide a quick tutorial on holding, aiming and shooting before the hour-long challenge begins.
Unlike many escape rooms where players are tested with solving puzzles and riddles, participants are given a bow and arrows and are tasked with shooting their way out of the game.
During the 60-minute game, players use a compound bow and 24 arrows — tipped with suction cups instead of sharp points — to shoot at a simulator screen that projects different challenges as players move from level to level.
Between each challenge, players have to retrieve their arrows while the clock continues to count down. They must complete a total of 10 challenges, which gradually get harder as the players move on.
“We’ve had several teams that have not made it and several teams that have made it,” Tom said. “It’s fun to see the anxiety go up when the clock is counting down.”
Although the escape room hasn’t been open long, Tom has seen its effect on players.
“It’s something fun to do,” he said. “(People) didn’t realize shooting bows and arrows could be that much fun. We’re hoping that they get interested after they come in and do it once to come (back) in and learn more about archery and try it.”
What Bruce said he enjoys about the escape room addition is how family-oriented it is. It’s something everyone can play.
“What I like seeing is with the kids — it’s a sport that fits some kids,” Bruce said. “(If) they don’t like physical sports or whatever, this is one where they can just go as far as they want to.”
Regardless of the person’s archery skill level or whether they return to take lessons, it’s just a fun game all around, Tom said.
“It gives them a taste,” he said. “With the escape room, I think we will see more new shooters that have not done it before.”